BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy Tuesday morning during his appearance on Good Morning America.

Reddington appealed directly to the president to consider a pardon based on the person she is and what she’s been through.

Trump cannot pardon Clancy because she is not charged with a federal crime.

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