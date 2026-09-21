Related Patrick Clancy gives first TV interview following Lindsay Clancy mistrial

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The nation watched as Patrick Clancy broke his silence on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“Actually, I was able, ultimately, to see it,” Kevin Reddington, Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, said.

7NEWS had the chance to speak to Kevin Reddington about what his client’s ex-husband had to say concerning Lindsay’s struggles with anxiety and depression.

“I saw headlines that said ‘killer mom’ and ‘baby murderer,’ ‘monster,'” Patrick Clancy told CBS. “And none of them were accurate. I believe it was her mental illness that caused that.”

“He’s been very consistent from the beginning,” Reddington said. “You know, we expected that he would be maintaining that. Because that’s the truth.”

Clancy’s children, Cora and Dawson, died in their Duxbury home. But it was his baby boy, Callan, who survived for several days.

He revealed that he was with his youngest child when he passed away in 2023.

“I got to lay down next to him,” Clancy said. “He died in my arms.”

Clancy also revealed he had a debilitating panic attack during the trial. It was on the second day of his testimony, during a break before the prosecution played a recording of his 9-1-1 call.

“They put me in an ambulance, they offered me some medication, but I said I don’t want it,” Clancy told CBS. “Because I want to go back, I wanted to finish this.”

Reddington acknowledged the dramatic development.

“It was a very emotional trial for everyone,” Reddington said.

Meanwhile, at the courthouse in Plymouth, Reddington filed several motions. He’s again trying to get the case dismissed, claiming Lindsay Clancy should have been found not guilty.

“There was doubt,” Reddington said. “And there was reasonable doubt. But he refused to apply the law, and that’s just not right.”

Reddington filed a motion, asking the judge to authorize an inquiry into the lone holdout juror.

Reddington wants court records, including the questionnaire jurors filled out during jury selection.

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