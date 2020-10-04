Kowloon adds 2nd outdoor country music Oktoberfest concert

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) -

Kowloon is adding a second Local Women of Country Music concert and Oktoberfest event this month, managers said.

The restaurant has been screening movies outside during the pandemic and will host The Local Women of Country Music concert featuring Louie Bello, Whisky-6 with Samantha-Rae, Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, Martin & Kelly and Carly Tefft on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The restaurant will also host a show on Saturday, Oct. 25 featuring Whisky-6, Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, Martin & Kelly and Carly Tefft. Both shows will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees can sit at tables of up to four or in cars of up to six people.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)