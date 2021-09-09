FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert Kraft and his family on Thursday helped unveil a 9/11 memorial garden at Gillette Stadium.

The Kraft family worked with the organization One Tree Planted, a “charity with a mission to help global restoration efforts,” to honor the victims of the terror attack.

The unveiling of the garden comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attack.

The garden is comprised of trees, a plaque, and stones painted with the names of New Englanders who died that day.

“I think we did a lot to help bring the New England community together,” Kraft said on Thursday.

“We just hope that as people come to visit, spend time here, see the games, they take a moment to reflect on all this represents,” added Bill Toomey, COO of One Tree Planted.

Former New England Patriots player Joe Andrewsi, whose brothers were all firefighters and policemen in New York City on 9/11, was also in attendance.

