CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — It’s closing time for an award-winning ice cream shop on Cape Cod that’s been in business for 90 years.

Four Seas Ice Cream owners Doug and Peggy Warren say it was an emotional decision to sell the shop that has been part of their lives for so many years — but they’re getting older and it’s time to move on.

“It’s a very emotional decision, we were hoping that maybe our kids would want to take it over one day but that wasn’t in the cards,” Doug said. “It’s a big part of our lives, a big part of my life, amazing customers.”

Doug’s parents both worked at the shop in the ’50s and they met there, fell in love, and got married.

Hundreds of celebrities have stopped by the shop over the years, including Jackie Onassis, Bob Hope, and Taylor Swift.

For now, the shop remains open. The couple says they hope someone will buy it who wants to continue its great legacy. The price has been set at $3.1 million.

