Landscaper loses part of leg after getting trapped in wood chipper on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper lost part of his leg after he got trapped in a wood chipper Friday morning on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Highbank Road in South Yarmouth for a report of a person trapped and seriously injured in a wood chipper just before 10 a.m. found a young man who had lost a portion of his leg, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The man, who was said to be bleeding profusely when officers arrived at the scene, was taken by firefighters to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was initially requested but was unable to fly due to poor weather.

The man is said to be undergoing treatment at this time. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are assisting Yarmouth police with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

