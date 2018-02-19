Large fire damages 2 homes in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - A three-alarm blaze destroyed a home in New Bedford Monday afternoon and spread to a second home.

Firefighters responded to 9 Granfield Street for a report of fire and were greeted by fierce flames and heavy smoke.

A neighboring home caught fire, prompting a large emergency response. Crews spent several hours battling the flames. It has since been brought under control.

Images from Sky7 showed one heavily-charred home and another with a collapsed roof.

At least two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is working with families displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

