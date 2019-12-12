Large package tumbles out of FedEx truck and onto busy Quincy road

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A package went out for delivery Thursday morning and ended up tumbling out the back door of a FedEx truck in Quincy.

Charles Grillo recorded the shipping and handling mishap on his dashboard camera — narrowly avoiding the large Everlast box as it came flying out onto Hancock Street.

“I was coming onto the ramp onto Hancock street and there was a FedEx truck in front of me with the rear roll-up door up and I thought that was kind of odd,” Grillo noted. “So I said to myself, let me get around this person so I can let them know the rear door was up so maybe they can pull over and address the issue. Before you know it this Everlast box came out in front of me. I made sure I had enough braking distance to stop safely.”

The FedEx truck kept driving to a nearby gas station.

Had Grillo hit the box, he says it would have done serious damage to his car.

“If I hit that thing I would’ve lost my AC condenser, I probably would’ve lost my oil pan, I would probably be looking for a new transmission right now,” he said.

Fortunately, another FedEx truck was driving right behind Grillo. That delivery driver stopped and helped him carry the box to the side of the road.

There is no doubt that delivery drivers are under a lot of pressure during the holiday season and are often in a rush to drop gifts off in time for Christmas.

But, Grillo said they need to handle their trucks with care too — so that no one gets hurt.

“I’m glad it was me versus some elderly person, something,” he said.

