PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Post Commission issued a suspension order for the Plymouth police officer accused of child rape.

Samantha Pelrine, 31, had her law enforcement certification revoked after she was arrested last week.

Pelrine and her husband each face multiple counts of child rape. Prosecutors say the accusations came to light when the alleged victim filed for a restraining order against the couple.

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