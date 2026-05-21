On Thursday, state lawmakers will take up a proposed amendment aimed at preventing wrong-way crashes.

The amendment would expand an existing pilot program of detection systems installed on roadways that alert drivers if they are on teh wrong side of the road.

The move comes in the wake of the death of state police trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed on duty earlier this month by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

In 2024, Endicott COllege police sergeant Jeremy Cole was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver in Newbury while driving home the night before Thanksgiving.

There are currently 16 detector systems in the state, which include flashing red lights to warn drivers going the wrong way. The systems are also a way to notify police of the wrong-way driver, so they can intervene if the driver doesn’t turn around.

The state said the devices detected 66 wrong-way driving attempts last year, down from 88 in 2024 and 96 in 2023.

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