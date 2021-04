LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Lawrence Monday night.

Chief Brian Moriarty said he believes an electrical issue may have sparked the fames outside the Holly Street home.

The fire did some significant damage to the outside of the structure and displaced six people.

No one was hurt.

