BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to providing false documentation about the effectiveness of glove liners purchased by the Navy for use on nuclear submarines, federal prosecutors say.

Adrian Urena, 40, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing false papers to defraud the United States and making false statements, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Urena worked for a company that contracted with the Navy to provide white glove liners that were supposed to meet certain specifications, including that they would be tested for heat sensitivity, prosecutors said.

To avoid the testing requirement, Urena made counterfeit certificates of testing and compliance, which he presented to a Department of Defense contracting officer, prosecutors said. When investigators questioned Urena about the counterfeit certificates, Urena claimed that they were not intended to be genuine, authorities said.

Urena faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing scheduled for July 28.

