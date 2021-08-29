LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence Marine killed in Afghanistan was brought back to the U.S. Sunday.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario was returned to U.S. soil Sunday, military officials said. The 25-year-old and 12 other service members were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that also killed 169 Afghans.

President Joe Biden joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before heading to FEMA headquarters to monitor Hurricane Ida.

“While we are praying for the best in Louisiana, let’s keep them in our prayers as well,” Biden said.

Rosario graduated from Lawrence High School in 2014 and the city is in a period of mourning for her, officials said. Congressman Seth Moulton, who is also a veteran, praised Rosario and her fellow Marines for their work.

“The Marines had to go out there in the face of this danger, and maybe the most amazing thing is their friends and fellow Marines, after they were killed, went out and continued to do that mission,” Moulton said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)