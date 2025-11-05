BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorneys for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three young children to death, have filed a motion to move her trial from Plymouth County to Suffolk County.

They said Clancy will not be able to get a fair trial in Plymouth County because of “intense and on-going media scrutiny” in the case.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children to death in January 2023 before trying to take her own life by jumping out a window at her home. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Prosecutors argue Clancy deliberately planned the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month old infant son, while her defense says she was over-medicated for postpartum mental health issues, according to court records.

Her trial has been pushed back three times.

