BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston sports community is remembering legendary radio broadcaster Eddie Andelman, who died recently at age 89.

Andelman, known as the godfather of sports radio during his 42-year career in Boston, hosted his show “The Sports Huddle”, which became a ratings success on WEEI and then on WHDH radio, where it ran for 17 years.

Andelman worked hard to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, heling to raise millions of dollars for research.

His sons created Phantom Gourmet and said that show would not exist without their father.

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