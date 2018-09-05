(WHDH) — A Lifetime original movie focusing on the texting suicide case in Massachusetts will premiere later this month.

The film follows the relationship between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy leading up to his suicide in Fairhaven.

Carter, who is from Plainville, was convicted of manslaughter after police say she sent messages to Roy, encouraging him to commit suicide.

Last year, she was sentenced to up to 2.5 years in prison, which is under an appeal.

A judge said Carter caused Roy’s death in 2014 when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.

The film called “Conrad and Michelle: If Words Could Kill” premieres Sept. 23.

