WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home.

The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke.

When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted, and no injuries were reported.

