POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (WHDH) — A deputy in Oklahoma is being credited with saving a toddler’s life after he started choking on a quarter.

Deputy William Wheeler was driving when he spotted a woman waving for help outside of a car wash.

Victoria Terrill told Wheeler that she thought he 3-year-old son Chaz had swallowed a lollipop.

Wheeler began to hit the child on the back when a quarter flew out of the boy’s mouth.

Terrill said she is grateful for the deputy’s quick action.

“He literally was like a guardian angel. He just happened to be going by at the exact time I needed him,” she said, “and if it wasn’t for him, we don’t know if we’d be sitting here right now.”

Terrill now plans to learn the Heimlich maneuver just in case an incident like this happens again.

