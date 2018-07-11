Loaded gun found atop baby changing table at Utah aquarium

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police are searching for the owner of a loaded gun left behind on a baby changing table in a women’s restroom at a suburban Salt Lake City aquarium.

Authorities said Tuesday they don’t plan to file criminal charges against the gun’s owner. Draper Police Lt. Chad Carpenter says they want to find out how the .380-caliber pistol was left behind and return it.

Carpenter tells the Deseret News that it’s not uncommon for people to leave weapons behind in bathrooms and other places.

Alyssa Fujimoto she found the weapon when she tried to change her newborn baby with her 4-year-old son in tow at the Living Planet Aquarium, which doesn’t allow weapons.

She says the gun atop the folded-up table was a “tragedy waiting to happen” and she’s upset no one will be charged.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)