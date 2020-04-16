Local doctors are sounding the alarm about asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 among homeless

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local doctors are sounding the alarm about the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus and the need for more testing amongst homeless populations.

New results have shown a significant percentage of the people staying at the Pine Street Inn in Boston have tested positive for coronavirus.

Doctors say what is shocking is that most of the patients were not exhibiting any signs of sickness.

This discovery has prompted Boston’s health care staff to call on cities across the county to ensure everyone is paying attention to these vulnerable people.

“I think we’re feeling a drumbeat that to really control this virus particularly in vulnerable populations like the homeless folks we’re gonna need to do universal regular testing,” Dr. Jim O’Connell said.

Health officials have started testing at the Southhampton Street Shelter to see if results are similar there.

