Local doctors urge caution on Thanksgiving as state prepares for surge in COVID cases

Officials on Wednesday unveiled a 240-bed field hospital inside the DCU Center in Worcester that was built to assist the healthcare workers in their fight against the second coronavirus surge.

Doctors and nurses from UMass Medical Center will staff the makeshift facility, but the city is looking to hire additional doctors and nurses.

More than 700 patients were served at field hospitals in Boston and Worcester in the spring.

The field hospital is slated to open in early December.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and a 2.8% daily positivity rate.

