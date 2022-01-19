GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two fire departments waded out on thin ice Wednesday to rescue a horse in Groton.

Emergency crews were called to the icy pond that was located in a wooded area for reports of a horse that had gotten stuck there.

“Apparently, she was walking across the pasture this morning she either went down to roll or she just slipped and fell down,” said owner Romona Tolles.

Firefighters struggled to get the horse onto her feet and called the Pepperell Fire Department for help.

With the help of some large equipment, the two departments worked together to get the horse back safely into her barn where it is now being monitored by Dr. Terrance McGee

That vet said the situation could have been much worse.

“They can get down on the ice pretty easy and they can go down pretty easy and snap their legs pretty easy too,” he explained. “So she lucky she didn’t break a leg.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)