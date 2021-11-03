WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal at a special event in Weymouth Wednesday.

Jean-Paul LaPierre was one of 18 people around the country to be awarded the medal in recognition for his quick thinking and willingness to act which saved the lives of several Chicago train riders.

LaPierre was riding the train back in October 2019 when he noticed a man robbing passengers at gunpoint.

As a former Golden Gloves boxer, he said he knew he had to help.

Cell phone video shows him pinning the gunman against the train doors and prying the gun out of his hands. He even kept the suspect from leaving until officers arrived to arrest him.

LaPierre’s arm was injured during the altercation but no one else was hurt.

“It didn’t phase me. I didn’t think twice about doing it. It just happened,” he said.

LaPierre said he is honored to be among the few who were recognized.

