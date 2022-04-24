BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local high school student recently launched a digital platform that aims to connect Ukrainians with remote work opportunities.

Jack Botein, of Brookline, hopes his project will help ease economic uncertainty for those who are fleeing violence in the war-torn country.

“I, like many other people, was hearing about the really terrible stuff that was happening in Ukraine,” Botein said. “Specifically, how 11 million people have had to flee their homes.”

The 16-year-old rolled out Ukraine Digital Design and has already connected a handful of Ukrainian designers with clients in the United States.

“Right now, I’m cold emailing designers on Instagram and Facebook,” Botein said. “I’m looking over their portfolios, making sure they can do what they promised.

One of the designers who Botein has helped find work for says she is busy working on two projects and making ends meet.

Botein also urged others to step up to make a positive impact in the life of Ukrainians who have been impacted by the Russian invasion.

