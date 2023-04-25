BOSTON (WHDH) - City and state leaders gathered in Mattapan Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing community.

The Loop at Mattapan Station is a 135-unit affordable mixed-use housing community.

Among offerings, the facility features a non-profit community grocery store with affordable groceries. The building also has a gym, community rooms, a basketball court, a roof deck, a bike room and an e-bike station.

The Loop is designed to be commuter friendly in its location near an MBTA bus stop, the Mattapan Trolly line and the Mattapan Commuter Rail station.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was among those in attendance Tuesday. She said the building marks a positive step forward for Boston.

“The Loop at Mattapan Station demonstrates what’s possible when we work together across levels of government, with nonprofits, community development corporations, residents and businesses to create holistic, transit oriented housing that doesn’t just provide a place to live but the means to live well,” Wu said.

The Loop was built on a previously vacant lot next to the Mattapan station along the Mattapan Trolley line. It received funding from multiple sources, including $3 million from Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing and $5.35 million from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

Almost half the apartments at the Loop are available to families who make less than $70,000 dollars a year.

