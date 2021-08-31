SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools across the state are implementing different protocols to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students and staff as they head back to the classroom this week.

Salem sixth-grader Christopher Narekian is one of the thousands of Massachusetts students headed back to school.

“I like it but then I’m also worried about getting corona,” he told 7NEWS.

Salem Public Schools has issued a mask requirement and plans to have frequent testing.

Classroom windows will also be open for ventilation in addition to outdoor classrooms.

“Outdoors, I have very little fear because there’s enough airflow,” Christopher’s mother, Nicole, said. “If it was outside all year with heaters, it would be great.”

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll thanked the Department of Public Services and School Facilities along with parents for making outdoor classrooms possible at each school.

“I look forward to seeing our kiddos using these outdoor learning spaces,” she wrote on Facebook.

Most of the outdoor classroom spaces will be ready for the first day of school on Tuesday with those not completed to be finished by the end of the week.

Lowell and Haverhill Public Schools are among the other districts welcoming back students on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)