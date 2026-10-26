WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Listen to the 9-1-1 call that helped investigators find the suspect in connection with the death of Kurt Solomon.

Solomon, 57, was found murdered outside his home on August 18, prompting a massive search for his wife, Karen Solomon. An arrest warrant was issued for Karen in the days following her husband’s death. Her body was found by police Monday behind the Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital on May Street in Worcester, according to Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier.

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