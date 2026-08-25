WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of police officers and community members gathered at the Lady of the Angels Church for the wake of Worcester police officer Kurt Solomon, who was found dead at his home in the city last week.

Solomon, 57, was found murdered outside his home on August 18, prompting a massive search for his wife Karen Solomon. An arrest warrant was issued for Karen in the days following her husband’s death. Her body was found by police Monday behind the Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital on May Street in Worcester, according to Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier.

Investigators are now calling the case a murder-suicide.

“The message here is very simple. There are resources for those who have lost a loved one to murder-suicide, or attempted murder-suicide. We do support both scenarios,” said Barb Brunzell, Founder of LOSSteam MetroWest.

Kurt Solomon is being remembered for his 31-years of service to the Worcester Police Department and service to his country as a United States Army veteran. He is remembered as a loving brother, and father to his two adult sons. Those that knew him said he was also an avid golfer, a gardener, loved fishing, biking, running, and had a witty sense of humor.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2026, Worcester police announced.

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