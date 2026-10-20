BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released five new special edition collectable CharlieCards with iconic Boston landmarks on them on Tuesday.

The landmarks include the state capital building, Bunker Hill Monument, the Boston Tea Party Ship and Museum, the Old State House, and TD Garden.

“Riding the T is one of those things that makes Boston, Boston,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “I say that myself as someone who is proud to call Boston home. The T is one of the best ways to travel and see all that Massachusetts has to offer, and today we’re excited to reveal a new set of limited edition CharlieCards, which feature iconic Boston landmarks that remind so many people of the amazing city we live in and its rich history.”

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