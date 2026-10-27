MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

Manchester Police responded to a home on Wheelock Street in Manchester this morning for reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they found both a man and woman dead but an 8-year-old child alive, suffering from what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials say the child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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