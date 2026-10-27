WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were pulled from the Charles River in Waltham on Tuesday afternoon.

A Waltham fire official says that around 3:30 p.m., someone jumped into the Charles River off a bridge by Pine Street for unknown reasons.

The official said several people jumped in to help that person, which resulted in the rescue of all those involved.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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