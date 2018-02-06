Police: Homeless man stole rental car, fought officers

SUDBURY, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers were hospitalized after what was described as a “violent fight” with a homeless man driving a car reported stolen.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that 21-year-old Joel Rodriguez Singletary was arrested in Sudbury on Monday and charged with multiple offenses including assault and battery on a police officer.

A Sudbury officer saw that Singletary had ran out of gas at about 2:15 a.m. and helped him move the vehicle off of the road. While waiting for Singletary’s friend to bring gas, the officer discovered the car had been reported stolen. Chief Scott Nix says Singletary fled then struggled with police when they tried to arrest him.

The officers were treated at the hospital for knee and neck injuries and released.

Singletary was held on $500 bail.

