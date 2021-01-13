Winter illumination experience at Hatch Shell begins next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A free four-week winter illumination experience is slated to begin next week at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston.

Boston-based creative studio MF Dynamics will debut “Hatched: Breaking Through the Silence,” a visual and sound performance led by local artist Maria Finkelmeier.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 21, viewers can enjoy more than 300 15-minute showings that highlight pieces of public artwork in the iconic open-air landscape.

“This year the Esplanade was as essential as ever before to the physical health and mental well-being of our visitors,” Michael Nichols, Executive Director of the Esplanade Association, told the Beacon Hill Times. “‘Hatched’ will provide a safe, open-air destination for people and their families to experience art while enjoying the tranquil beauty of the Esplanade in winter. This spectacular illumination experience is the perfect way to mark the Esplanade Association’s first 20 years of lighting the way forward for Boston’s riverfront park.”

The shows will begin each night at 5 p.m. and restart every 20 minutes until 9 p.m.

Our FREE four-week winter illumination experience, Hatched: Breaking Through the Silence, officially begins next Friday, January 22! There will be 300+ showings of the 15-minute visual and sound performance led by @mariafinkperc and MF Dynamics from then until February 21. pic.twitter.com/jh8ucOb54g — Charles River Esplanade (@EsplanadeBoston) January 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)