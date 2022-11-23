BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan Airport is bracing itself for what AAA expects to be the busiest Thanksgiving for travel in three years.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the TSA line was already growing, with the airport expecting to screen an estimated 65,000 passengers throughout the day.

Nearly 54 million Americans are on the move for Thanksgiving this week, 48.7 million of which are traveling by car and 4.5 million by plane.

Those who are flying are urged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight and have their boarding pass and ID ready to avoid slowing down the line.

Post-Thanksgiving travel is also expected to reach a peak after several slower years, and passengers are encouraged to arrive early for their flight home.

