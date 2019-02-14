Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman among many added to Red Sox radio broadcast team

FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Chris Berman attending ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut. State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Woodbury. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman will be among a slew of new personalities who will be heard on the WEEI Red Sox radio broadcasts in 2019, Entercom announced Thursday.

In addition to Berman, Sean McDonough, Josh Lewin, Mario Impemba, Lou Merloni, Dale Arnold, Tom Caron, and Dave O’Brien will call select games as part of a “broadcast play-by-play committee.”

Red Sox Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione will also return to the booth for his 37th season after inking a multi-year extension.

“As the flagship radio home of the world champion Boston Red Sox, WEEI is proud to extend our relationship with Joe Castiglione and to welcome this elite group of broadcasters to join him in the booth,” Mark Hannon, Regional President and Market Manager of Entercom Boston, said in a press release posted on WEEI.com. “We are committed to providing listeners with premier and innovative coverage of the Sox and are looking forward to a great season.”

Tim Neverett, who had served as a mainstay on the broadcasts, left at the end of the 2018 season to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We're excited to welcome Chris Berman to the WEEI Boston Red Sox broadcast team. Boomer will be a part of select Red Sox radio broadcasts this season. Here's the full press release: https://t.co/qi4qhWtIlH pic.twitter.com/XPQuhm6wGt — WEEI (@WEEI) February 14, 2019

