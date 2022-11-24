LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all.

The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations.

But Lowell High School got to play thanks to a gesture from a team from New Hampshire.

After school officials worked the phones, the Winnacunnet High School football team from Hampton, New Hampshire agreed to come to Massachusetts and play so that Lowell seniors would get their chance to play in a final Thanksgiving game.

Lowell lost the game 8-7 — but the experience was everything to the kids who played on the field.

“It’s awesome, it means everything,” said quarterback Evan Finn. “I’m just thankful for these guys, they came out and they played hard.”

