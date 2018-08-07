Lowell man ordered held without bail on weapons charges

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man was ordered without bail on weapons charges, officials say.

Jody Boykins, 22, was charged in Lowell District Court Tuesday with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a license, and three counts of vandalizing property in connection with two separate incidents that occurred on Aug. 5 and 6 involving alleged gunshots in Lowell, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

When police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Smith and Brant streets about 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 5, they discovered a Honda Civic fled the area towards Westford Street following gunshots.

A preliminary investigation revealed Boykins saw a male victim, who is known to him, enter a variety store on Branch Street and wait outside for him to exit. Upon exiting the store, the victim was confronted by Boykins and a physical altercation ensued in which the victim was repeatedly assaulted.

Police say the victim returned to his apartment before exiting and re-engaging with Boykins, who then fired 5-6 gunshots in the area of Smith and Brant streets.

On Aug. 6, Lowell police observed Boykins operating a motor vehicle on French Street that matched a description of his vehicle and pulled him over. Police say a search revealed Boykins was in possession of a firearm without a license.

Boykins will return to court Aug. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)