LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing boy Wednesday.

Police said 12-year-old Luian Melendez was last seen near the Centralville area Wednesday afternoon.

He was reportedly found safe hours later.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)