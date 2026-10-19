BOSTON (WHDH) - Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll responded to the recent drunk driving arrest of Shawn Oliver, her former opponent in next month’s election.

“As we move forward we’re going to continue to do the hard work and deliver for the people of massachussetts and try and put all this divison and chaos aside that they are certainly dealing with in a different place,” she said.

Driscoll is running for reelection alongside Governor Maura Healey, who is being challenged by Republican nominee Mike MInogue.

Oliver dropped out of the race over the weekend following his Saturday arrest. He appeared in court Monday morning.

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