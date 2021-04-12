Ludlow woman ‘randomly’ buys scratch ticket, wins $1M prize

(WHDH) — Cynthia Quaglia of Ludlow is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant ticket game.

Quaglia decided to randomly purchase a “100X Bonus” ticket and won the $1 million prize. She chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Country Trading Post on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)