Lynn man plans to buy new home after winning $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant ticket game.

Joaquim Marques Divino chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to purchase a home with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Dairy Mart on Squire Road in Revere.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

