Lynn teacher invites students to wedding, performs special handshake with each

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - In a full wedding dress and veil, a Lynn teacher greeted her students with a unique handshake right after tying the knot.

Some of Jenna Sutter’s North Shore Christian School students forgot parts of their special handshake, but not her.

Noah Thomas is in Sutter’s class and he says the handshakes range in length from about three seconds to thirty seconds.

The first-time teacher did not shy away from some of the more complicated moves, even if it meant stepping on her dress.

“There were some parents that were concerned [saying], ‘Don’t step on the dress,” Noah’s mother Miriam said. “I am sure she was concerned too, but you couldn’t tell.”

One after the next, all 12 students greeted Sutter in style.

Noah says his teacher is best and everyone thinks so.

“I saw the kids and they were all kind of lined up and they were all doing a special handshake and it was really just fun to watch,” Miriam said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)