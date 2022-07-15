BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans lined up for hours to meet Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones, who stopped by Hood Park in Charlestown to serve samples of his namesake flavor to fans.

The Hood flavor, called “Mac Attack,” is a cookie dough remix, and it’s been a hit with those who tried it. Some people waited in line four hours early to meet the Pats star.

“We just love Mac Jones, and you know, we love ice cream too,” said Jackson Bomba of Windham, New Hampshire. “It’s gonna be great to meet him and get some ice cream.”

Two young boys were excited to meet Jones.

“He’s my favorite player,” one said.

“I’m excited for him to sign my jersey,” the other said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)