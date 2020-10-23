ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Officials with a Maine county said Friday a coronavirus outbreak that sickened more than 80 people at a jail is over.

The outbreak occurred at York County Jail in Alfred and was connected to a larger outbreak centered on a northern Maine wedding and reception. An employee of the jail attended the wedding, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The County Commissioners of York County said in a statement Friday that no inmates are currently receiving treatment and all staff have returned to work. An inquiry by an outside examiner continues, the commissioners said.

The county has stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus since the outbreak, County Manager Gregory Zinser said.

“Since the initial outbreak, we have intensified our commitment to follow best practices as we continue to work closely with the CDC and Maine’s Department of Corrections to ensure appropriate prevention and mitigation plans are in place,” Zinser said. “This includes the distribution and use of recommended PPE, proper social distancing and regular testing.”

In other news related to the outbreak in Maine:

NEW CASES

The state’s total number of reported cases of coronavirus has increased by 31, the Maine CDC said Friday.

That brings the total reported coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,095, while the number of deaths remained at 146, officials said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

