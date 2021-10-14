AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who was accused of threatening other residents while armed with a knife at a city-operated shelter.

Dustin Paradis, 34, of Augusta, was killed on Wednesday at an emergency housing shelter in the state’s capital city, the Kennebec Journal reported. Officers responded to the address at about 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a knife who was threatening residents, police said.

The two officers who used deadly force, Sgt. Christopher Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill, were place on administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed. That is standard procedure. The attorney general’s office will also investigate the shooting.

