Maine man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after state police say he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The officer who conducted a motor vehicle stop along Interstate 95 for a speeding violation observed evidence of recent drug use within plain view of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle consented to a roadside search where police seized approximately half a pound of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Edson Wilson, 42, of Augusta, Maine, was arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, according to police.

Wilson is scheduled for arraignment on June 28 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

