PARIS, Maine (AP) — A jury needed only 25 minutes to convict a man of killing his longtime girlfriend at their home in western Maine.

Rondon Athayde, 49, was convicted of murder Friday in the death of Ana Cordeiro at their Hartford home on Dec. 13, 2018. He will be sentenced on Aug. 31 in Oxford County Superior Court.

The state’s chief medical examiner testified that the 41-year-old victim suffered from at least 43 blows from a metal rod, the Sun Journal reported. There also was evidence she’d been physically beaten previously, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum testified.

The couple’s 3- and 4-year-old children, who were home, were taken into protective custody of the state.

It was the state’s third murder trial and the first in Oxford County since the COVID-19 lockdown.

