Maine town closes lakeside beach after illnesses reported

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A southwestern Maine town has closed a lakeside beach because several people reported getting sick after swimming there during a recent hot spell.

The town of Bridgton closed the Woods Pond beach on Friday after it said it received a call from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the abdominal illnesses.

The town plans to have the water tested when the testing facility opens on Monday.

It advised residents to swim at the town’s other beaches.

