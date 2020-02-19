MaineDOT reminds motorists to remove snow after worker pulls grille-shaped ice slab off truck

The Maine Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to remove snow before they go after a worker in Topsham pulled a grille-shaped ice slab off the front of his truck.
“We’re always reminding drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles,” MaineDOT said in a tweet. “Check out what Brandon Anderson from our Topsham camp was able to pull off!”
Anderson even took time to pose for a picture with the giant slab.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)