MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A major water main break on a busy street prompted school closures and disrupted traffic in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a main break on Mammoth Road in the area of Norcross Street around 4:15 a.m. found the roadway flooded and the pavement buckled.

Mayor Joyce Craig announced that the incident has led to the closures of Southside, Jewett, Memorial, Hallsville and MST schools.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police say Mammoth Road between Candia Road and Somerville Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

UPDATE: MST is also closed today due to a large water main break https://t.co/UcXEX8CO2d — Mayor Joyce Craig (@MayorJoyceCraig) February 19, 2020

